Standing Wave Coffee Roaster secures funds to open roastery and shop on South Side

PITTSBURGH — Standing Wave Coffee Roaster has secured enough funding to open a physical coffee shop and roastery on the South Side.

The company was launched by brothers Evan and Colin Frye as an independent roastery in 2020, complimenting a pre-existing, separate brick and mortar shop in Donegal, Silver Horse Coffee. In 2022, Standing Wave launched a coffee truck, traveling to various neighborhoods in Pittsburgh. Currently, the company roasts out of a private space in Allentown, supplying coffee to businesses in eight states. By securing over $75,000 through a Honeycomb Credit crowdfunding campaign, they’ll now supply coffee to another shop — their own public facing roastery.

“Working through HoneyComb we’re really focusing on showcasing a place where we can host our coffee roasting equipment and develop a coffee shop around the experience of that coffee roasting,” Evan Frye said. “We’re going to definitely include aspects of Silver Horse, like our burritos and the drinks that we brew and products, but we are launching Standing Wave as a roastery through this.”

