Sunbelt Rentals and East Penn Manufacturing to anchor new $5.5M industrial buildings in Westmoreland

A $5.5 million two-building project at Bushy Run Industrial Park has obtained financing from Pennsylvania.

Weaver Investments Inc., through the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland, was approved for a 10-year, $2,142,000 loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority. The loan, at a 4.25% reset interest rate, will be used to fund the construction of 60,000-square-feet of multi-tenant flex facilities on 6.6 acres within the development at the park, located at 1300 Randall Court in Penn Township.

The project consists of two identical 30,000-square-foot, one-story flex buildings featuring modern, energy-efficient construction, including steel-frame, metal-clad exteriors, 30-foot clear heights, full sprinkler systems, LED lighting and finished office areas. Glen Weaver, developer/owner of Weaver Investments, has done other projects at Bushy Run Industrial Park.

