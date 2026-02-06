SVN Three Rivers Commercial Advisors firm moves downtown office

SVN Three Rivers Commercial Advisors has a new office.

The firm, now in its 11th year in the region, announced it has moved its office from 6 PPG Place to 20 Stanwix, a relatively short distance across the Boulevard of the Allies.

Jason Campagna, a managing director and founder of the firm along with partner Keane George, said of the move, “This relocation allows us to grow strategically while reaffirming our commitment to the city, our clients, and the continued vitality of the downtown business district. 20 Stanwix Street offers the quality amenities our advisors and staff value and supports a strong, collaborative office presence.”

