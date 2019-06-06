PITTSBURGH - A Tampa-based chain of health-focused, fast casual restaurants has national growth ambitions — and its first location outside of Tampa Bay is set to open in downtown Pittsburgh.
SoFresh, founded in Tampa in 2013 by CEO John Williams, will open its first Pittsburgh location in the coming weeks; another will follow in Shadyside within 60 days.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}