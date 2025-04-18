WVU Health System unveils $460M investment plan for hospitals, including new cancer center

West Virginia University Health System will invest $460 million in new capital projects at hospitals around the state, including nearly $150 million for a new WVU Cancer Institute center in Wheeling, West Virginia, and an outpatient pediatrics center at Wheeling Hospital that will include an Austin’s Playroom.

The four-story, 127,000-square-foot regional cancer center will be built at the former Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling. It will combine the nearby cancer centers currently located at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital across town and WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital in nearby Glen Dale, Marshall County.

The $122.6 million cost will include radiation oncology, infusion therapy, imaging, labs, clinics and what WVU Medicine said would be more space for the future. It is expected to be completed by October 2028. The cancer center had first been announced in 2022 after WVU Medicine acquired the former hospital, which closed in September 2019. The project has grown since the initial announcement from the 75,000 to 90,000 square feet originally envisioned.

