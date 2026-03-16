Clark Howard: Take advantage of dual enrollment in high school

High school students can earn college credits at little to no cost through dual enrollment programs.

Consumer Advisor Clark Howard recommends the programs for juniors and seniors to gain a head start on their higher education.

As the cost of college education continues to rise, these programs offer a way for families to afford a degree. Students can attend classes at local community colleges while still completing their high school requirements.

Howard suggested that many students do not make the most of their final year of high school.

“Let’s face it, a lot of times, especially in the senior year of high school, people are just loafing through academics, not really knowing what they’re doing,” Howard said. “In my opinion, other than the social side, it’s mostly a wasted year.”

Taking college courses during the 11th and 12th grades allows students to maximize their time. Howard described the process as a way to “cheat the clock” by earning two sets of credit simultaneously.

“You both get a high school diploma, get a lot of college credits at an extremely low cost, sometimes free. It gives you a head start.”

These programs also serve as an entry point into the workforce for young adults.

Students can use the courses to determine if a specific field is right for them before committing to a full degree. This path can lead to a career start at ages 18 or 19.

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