11 Investigates: Deputy Allegheny County manager resigns after only 6 months on the job

11 Investigates has learned that the deputy county manager for Allegheny County has resigned after only six months on the job.

Sam Ashbaugh was hired as the deputy county manager in October. He had previously worked in the private sector and served as the chief financial officer and the director of management and budget for the City of Pittsburgh under the Peduto administration.

It’s unclear what led to Ashbaugh’s resignation. 11 Investigates reached out to the county, and this was their response:

“We don’t disclose personal details like that. He’s no longer an employee, that’s all I can offer,” county spokesperson Abigail Gardner said.

According to the Allegheny County website, the deputy county manager “provides organizational leadership, policy oversight and strategic planning guidance to leaders and managers in various county departments, including but not limited to: Management & Budget, Economic Development, Emergency Services, Facilities, Information Technology, Parks and Court Records.”

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