  • Doorbell camera captures tornado from Hurricane Dorian destroying home

    EMERALD ISLE, N.C. - A North Carolina family knew the moment a tornado ripped apart their home, because they watched it happen through their doorbell camera.

    Video from the camera showed the wind and rain whipping past the house as a tornado wrecked the home on Emerald Isle.

    Jason Sawyer and his wife said the camera went offline and when they went onto their Ring app to see what happened, video showed the tornado pummeling their home.  It was one of 24 that spun off of Hurricane Dorian.

    Luckily the couple wasn't there when it happened. The tornado ended up lifting the house off the ground before the camera went down.

    Neighbors sent photos that show it's a complete loss, but the Sawyers can't go back to inspect the damage for themselves until the bridge to the island reopens.
     

     

