Doorbell camera captures tornado from Hurricane Dorian destroying home

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. - A North Carolina family knew the moment a tornado ripped apart their home, because they watched it happen through their doorbell camera.
Video from the camera showed the wind and rain whipping past the house as a tornado wrecked the home on Emerald Isle.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teenager dies after accidentally being shot in the face
- "I just kinda knew it wasn't right.." Convincing new phone scam impacting our area
- British Airways grounds nearly all flights as pilots strike
- VIDEO: Remembering the tragic crash of Flight 427 25 years later
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Jason Sawyer and his wife said the camera went offline and when they went onto their Ring app to see what happened, video showed the tornado pummeling their home. It was one of 24 that spun off of Hurricane Dorian.
Luckily the couple wasn't there when it happened. The tornado ended up lifting the house off the ground before the camera went down.
Neighbors sent photos that show it's a complete loss, but the Sawyers can't go back to inspect the damage for themselves until the bridge to the island reopens.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}