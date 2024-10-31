General elk season to begin in PA, what hunters should know

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said one of their most popular hunting seasons will start soon.

General elk season starts on Monday, Nov. 4, and runs through Nov. 9.

There are three total elk seasons in the state. Archery season ran from Sept. 14-28.

Late season runs from Dec. 28-Jan. 4.

Potential hunters can apply online. Each application costs $11.97.

Hunters are reminded to be “Elk Smart” by following these tips:

Give elk space—Keep a distance of at least 100 yards between you and the elk. Never approach them. Elk are unpredictable and sometimes aggressive, especially during the fall breeding season. Cows are also known to defend their young when they feel threatened.

Never feed elk – Not only is it illegal to feed elk in Pennsylvania, but it teaches them to associate people, cars, and/or homes with food. This could cause them to approach people looking for more. Feeding also promotes the spread of infectious diseases by having them unnaturally congregate in small areas.

Don’t name elk – Characterizing elk, or any wildlife, by naming them degrades their wild essence. The very reason people are drawn to the elk is their unaltered independence from humans. Personifying elk as humans takes away from their truly wild nature.

Do your part – The welfare of the elk herd is a shared responsibility. If you see someone being disruptive or careless, whether intentional or not, kindly ask them to stop or report it to the Pennsylvania Game Commission by calling 1- 833-PGC-WILD. We all have a duty to ensure the safety of people and the long-term welfare of the elk.

Hunters must wear at least 250 square inches of daylight fluorescent orange on the head, chest and back combined.

