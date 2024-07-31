Baffling unsolved Beaver County mystery featured on Netflix series

ECONOMY, Pa. — One of the most bizarre and baffling unsolved mysteries in our area is getting worldwide exposure.

It’s the case of the headless woman — a woman’s severed and embalmed head found nearly a decade ago in a Beaver County wooded area.

>> The Case of the Headless Woman: Target 11 examines one of the region’s most baffling unsolved cases

Channel 11′s Chief Investigator Rick Earle has been following this case for years. Tonight on 11 at 11, he sits down with investigators again to hear what they hope comes out of the case being featured on a Netflix show.

