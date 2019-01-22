  • County task force looks to past for data on how to deal with landslides

    PITTSBURGH - Allegheny County’s Landslide Task Force will soon be unveiling new tools to help local communities deal with landslides.

    The county will provide an online resource for community leaders to identify problem areas, ways to respond, and available grants to help pay for the cleanup.

    “We uncovered history,” said county EMS Chief Matt Brown, who is part of the task force. “Some of the documents I saw from the early 1970s documented a lot of the same locations we’re having issues with now.”

    The landslide task force will connect community leaders with resources during a presentation on Wednesday.

