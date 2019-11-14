0 11 Investigates takes a closer look at the redevelopment battle on the North Shore

PITTSBURGH - There's no Pittsburgh neighborhood that's transformed more in the last two decades than the North Shore.

"It's really been a blessing to see them clean up and revitalize the place," said North Shore resident James Bailey.

In the '90s, parking lots and some industrial buildings spread across the waterfront along the Allegheny River. But when the stadium was replaced by PNC Park and Heinz Field, the city laid out major plans to create what we now know as the North Shore.

11 investigates obtained the master plan to develop the neighborhood, which was created in 2002. It called for 16 buildings consisting of retail, office space and apartments.

Today there are far fewer structures that are much smaller than Mayor Bill Peduto says was initially planned.

"That happened under a previous administration and by that time the master plan from 20 years ago was basically scrapped," said Peduto.

Peduto has been critical of the Steelers for not moving faster to develop the site while collecting money for parking on game days.

The Sports and Exhibition Authority's Board approved a plan to build a new eight story high-rise near PNC Park, including the first apartments built between the stadiums.

"What we're doing with this next development is trying to go back toward that, building a higher building and insisting the developer include housing as a component of that," said Peduto.

The plan also includes a privately funded parking garage and green space. But tailgaters and workers have been critical of any plan that takes away affordable parking.

"There's not enough parking here and you have to pay for it," said Natalie Alton, who works on the North Shore.

This could just be the beginning, with a parking lot near stage AE also set to be developed in the next five years.

