Questions about officiating followed retiring Pittsburgh police chief

PITTSBURGH — After only 18 months on the job, Pittsburgh’s police chief is retiring to return to officiating college basketball.

It comes just weeks after 11 Investigates broke the story that Larry Scirotto had already returned to refereeing.

When he was hired last year, Scirotto told city council and reporters his officiating days were over while he was chief.

Questions about Scirotto’s officiating were raised more than a decade ago.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle covered that story in 2013.

In 2013, then-Mayor Luke Ravenstahl was watching a Pitt basketball game on TV, and he spotted then-Lt. Larry Scirotto refereeing the game.

Ravenstahl, who had come under fire for spending too much time away from the city, tweeted out his thoughts about Scirotto.

“Kinda odd to watch PGH Police Lieutenant Larry Scirotto referee the @HailToPittHoops game. #just sayin #gopitt”

He added, “Wow! Imagine if I was out of town this often!!”

Ravenstahl then tweeted a link to Scirotto’s stat schedule showing he had done 74 games in 2012 and again in 2013.

Earle spoke by phone with Scirotto at the time who said it used his own time and it was all by the book.

“I find it very disheartening that I have to defend my actions of my private life that are not illegal or unethical,” said Scirotto.

And Scirotto’s boss at the time said he stockpiles his time off and uses it to referee basketball games.

Scirotto also issued this statement at the time:

“I have been a dedicated professional for the city of Pittsburgh for the past 18 years. My performance is exemplary and will continue to be for the next 17 years. I have dedicated and sacrificed blood, sweat and tears for the city and its residents, along with the other 900-plus dedicated men and women, I am privileged to serve with on a daily basis.

“I find it very disheartening that I have to defend the actions of my private life that are not illegal or unethical. I have the fortunate opportunity to participate in a sport I love while securing my family’s financial long term well-being.

“I am and have been involved in several positions within the Bureau of Police that involve a great deal of commitment and dedication beyond our 40 hour work week. My commitment to the residents of Pittsburgh will always be a priority.

“I have a passion for both of my professions, and I will continue to give them 100 percent of my energy & effort.”

Scirotto, who then returned to Pittsburgh as chief last year, told council he was done refereeing.

But 11 Investigates discovered last month he had returned to the court after a secret agreement with the mayor.

He planned to do 65 games that would likely take him away from the city for more than four months.

After a week of intense scrutiny, Scirotto announced his surprise second retirement from Pittsburgh police.

After his first retirement back in 2018, he became the chief in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida where he faced more questions about refereeing.

An audit accused him of double dipping and officiating games on city time.

But the auditor was fired accused of conducting a rogue investigation.

Scirotto dismissed the audit as politically motivated and called it the work of “…a discredited city auditor trying to grind axes...”

After only six months on the job in Ft. Lauderdale, Scirotto was fired after allegations of reverse discrimination.

Scirotto filed a civil lawsuit accusing Ft. Lauderdale of wrongful termination. The suit was dismissed by a judge.

In 2023, he was one of three candidates who interviewed for the Pittsburgh job.

He was selected by Mayor Ed Gainey and confirmed by council.

Council members have said they were unaware of the secret agreement he had with the mayor to return to officiating at some point.

Scirotto, who earned $185,000 as chief, said the mayor agreed to let him return because he reached certain goals in the department dealing with gun violence, community policing and recruitment.

The Bureau is still down more than 100 officers and since January 2023, 173 officers have either resigned or retired and only 38 have joined the force during that same time frame.

At a hearing this week on Scirotto’s departure, the mayor’s top administrators admitted they were aware of the audit but never told council.

Councilman Anthony Coghill fired back at the administration and Deputy Mayor Jake Pawlak.

Coghill: Why was that not conveyed to council?

Pawlak: Again the finding of the audit was that the concerns that were raised were not sustained.

Coghill addressed the issue again during an interview with 11 Investigates the next day.

“To not have that information before we hired him is inexcusable,” said Coghill.

Scirotto, whose pension nearly doubled to $90,000, will now return to officiating Big Ten College basketball.

It’s a lucrative job where refs can earn up to $3,500 per game.

The regular season starts on Monday.

Some council members were upset that Scirotto only stayed 18 months and they questioned if the plan all along was for him to return to pad his pension.

Scirotto denied that and said if that were the case he would have left in May when his year was up.

Assistant Chief Chris Ragland has assumed the duties of acting chief.

