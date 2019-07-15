PITTSBURGH - Kennywood's new Steel Curtain rollercoaster just opened to the public on Saturday and twice it's been unavailable for guests to experience.
Around noon on Monday, Kennywood posted on its Facebook page that the coaster was in a 'timeout' but was expected to be up and running later in the afternoon.
Related Headlines
There were a lot of frustrated people at the park on Saturday when the coaster stopped running after they had waited in line for hours. According to a post on the park's Facebook page, the coaster was experiencing 'technical difficulties.'
On Sunday morning, the park posted the ride was expected to open at noon.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police searching for man charged in 11-month-old's death
- 2 dead, dozens hurt after pendulum ride breaks at amusement park
- Woman hit by car after getting off bus in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- VIDEO: Police: Officer shoots, kills man who fired gun in midst of homicide investigation
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}