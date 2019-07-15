  • New Kennywood Steelers coaster not running for second time since it opened

    PITTSBURGH - Kennywood's new Steel Curtain rollercoaster just opened to the public on Saturday and twice it's been unavailable for guests to experience.

    Around noon on Monday, Kennywood posted on its Facebook page that the coaster was in a 'timeout' but was expected to be up and running later in the afternoon.

    There were a lot of frustrated people at the park on Saturday when the coaster stopped running after they had waited in line for hours. According to a post on the park's Facebook page, the coaster was experiencing 'technical difficulties.'

    On Sunday morning, the park posted the ride was expected to open at noon.

