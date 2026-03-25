Man shot multiple times inside Fayette County home; active investigation underway

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot inside a home in Fayette County late Tuesday night.

Troopers responded to a reported disturbance at a home on 18th Street at the intersection of Water Street in Brownsville around 11:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for emergency surgery. His condition is currently unknown.

State police said they are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Belle Vernon Barracks at 724-929-6262.

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