1 injured after vehicle crashes over embankment, lands on its roof in Marshall Township

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle crashed over an embankment in Marshall Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the 900 block of Brush Creek Road at around 4:30 p.m.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene, investigators say.

The vehicle appeared to have rolled onto its nose and then flipped onto its roof.

Emergency crews worked for over an hour to remove the vehicle from thick foliage.

The vehicle was towed back up the hill just before 6:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group