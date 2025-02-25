1 killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Monroeville Tuesday morning.

The crash along Fox Hill Drive happened shortly before 8 a.m.

The Monroeville Police Chief Kenneth Cole said the driver of the SUV was killed. No one else was inside the car.

It’s unknown right now what led up to the crash.

The victim will be identified at a later time by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

