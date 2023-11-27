Local

$1 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Allegheny County convenience store

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Pennsylvania Lottery (Pennsylvania Lottery)

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. — A $1 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at a convenience store in Allegheny County.

Braddock Hills Mini Mart on Brinton Road will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The winning ticket, $1 Million Money Tree, is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Did you recently update your iPhone? Police are warning about a new feature
  • Kenny Pickett breaks Ben Roethlisberger’s Steelers record
  • Historic Pittsburgh church holds final mass before closing
  • VIDEO: 5 teens assault, rob man walking on East Carson Street, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts


    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read