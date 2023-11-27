$1 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Allegheny County convenience store

BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. — A $1 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at a convenience store in Allegheny County.

Braddock Hills Mini Mart on Brinton Road will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The winning ticket, $1 Million Money Tree, is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

