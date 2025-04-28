$1 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — A winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold at a bar and grill in Butler County.

The Belmont II on North Main Street Extension in Center Township will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The lottery ticket, All Cash, is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Pennsylvania Lottery said scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning the lottery and its retailers do not know where the tickets will be sold.

