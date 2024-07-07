1 person flown to a hospital after fire in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — One person was injured after a fire in Washington County on Saturday.
Washington County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of Fayette Street in Washington for the fire at 6:55 p.m.
One person was trapped inside when firefighters arrived on the scene, investigators say.
That person was rescued and flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh.
The fire is under control at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
