1 person flown to a hospital after fire in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — One person was injured after a fire in Washington County on Saturday.

Washington County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of Fayette Street in Washington for the fire at 6:55 p.m.

One person was trapped inside when firefighters arrived on the scene, investigators say.

That person was rescued and flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh.

The fire is under control at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

