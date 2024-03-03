1 person hospitalized after fire in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after a fire in Fayette County.

Firefighters say they were called to Brashear Street in Brownsville at around 8:35 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire Chief Richard Black said one person was rescued from the building. They were taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

State police are investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

