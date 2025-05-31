1 person hospitalized from overnight house fire in Ambridge

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital from a house fire in Ambridge that crews battled overnight.

Per Beaver County 911 officials, the call came in around 10:30 a.m. for a fire on Hazel Avenue.

The Ambridge Fire Department says police helped a resident out of the rear of the house before firefighters arrived. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

A large portion of the front porch was on fire by the time firefighters got there. Officials say the fire was under control within 40 minutes of the call.

The state fire marshal is investigating the fire’s cause with help from Ambridge police.

