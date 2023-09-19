1 person hurt in garbage truck crash in Overbrook

PITTSBURGH — A person was taken to the hospital after a garbage truck crash in Overbrook on Tuesday.

Dispatchers said the call for the crash at the intersection of McNeilly and Library roads came in at 3:10 p.m.

WATCH Channel 11 at 5:30 p.m. to see the wild surveillance video showing the garbage truck crashing into a car.

Chopper 11 was over the scene, and saw the truck stuck on a hillside near a billboard.

