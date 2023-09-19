Local

1 person hurt in garbage truck crash in Overbrook

By WPXI.com News Staff

1 person hurt in garbage truck crash in Overbrook

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A person was taken to the hospital after a garbage truck crash in Overbrook on Tuesday.

Dispatchers said the call for the crash at the intersection of McNeilly and Library roads came in at 3:10 p.m.

WATCH Channel 11 at 5:30 p.m. to see the wild surveillance video showing the garbage truck crashing into a car.

Chopper 11 was over the scene, and saw the truck stuck on a hillside near a billboard.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Steelers defend hit that hurt Nick Chubb
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick released from hospital
  • Man hit and killed by truck in Wilmerding
  • VIDEO: Tires slashed on 12 vehicles in Squirrel Hill
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read