1 person hurt in officer-involved shooting in Forest Hills

FOREST HILLS, Pa. — Emergency crews are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Forest Hills.

Allegheny County police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Glasgow Road at 9:24 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s no word on if the person who was hurt was an officer or a suspect.

The scene is contained and there is currently no threat to the public, police said.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

