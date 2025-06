MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A person is injured after a truck rolled off the road in Murrysville.

Westmoreland County 911 officials say the crash on Bulltown Road was reported at 9:55 a.m.

Channel 11 crews went to the scene and saw a cement truck lying on its side down an embankment.

One person sustained a minor injury, officials say.

