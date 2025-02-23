1 person injured after vehicle crashes into pole in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — One person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant Volunteer Firefighters said they were called to the 7000 block of Route 819 at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A car had completely sheared the pole and pulled wires down.

One person was still inside the vehicle when firefighters arrived. They were taken to a hospital from the scene.

Crews worked to make repairs until 7:30 a.m.

