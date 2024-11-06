1 person shot in City of Butler

BUTLER, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Butler.
Butler County dispatchers say police officers and medics were called to the 200 block of American Avenue in the City of Butler at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say the victim is an adult.
Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group