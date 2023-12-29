1 person taken to hospital after car crashes into pole in Castle Shannon

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — One person was taken to a local hospital after a car crash in Castle Shannon.

According to the Castle Shannon Volunteer Fire Department, the crash happened at around 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of Hamilton Road.

The call came through as a single vehicle crash with entrapment, the fire department said.

A person was extricated from the car and taken to a local hospital. There’s no word on their condition.

Castle Shannon’s police chief told Channel 11 that Hamilton Road is closed until likely mid-day. There’s no word on when it will officially reopen.

