1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — One person was injured in a crash when a car ended up on its roof in Pittsburgh’s Upper Hill neighborhood.

The crash happened around 9:38 a.m. at the intersection of North Craig Street and Bigelow Boulevard.

Our crews on the scene could see a light pole knocked over as well.

Emergency dispatchers said one person was taken to a hospital from the scene. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

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