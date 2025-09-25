100 Westmoreland County employees expected to be furloughed this week

100 staffers are expected to be furloughed as Westmoreland County commissioners work to reduce spending amidst the battle over the state budget.

Commissioner Ted Kopas told Channel 11 that non-union employees could start learning this week whether or not they will temporarily lose their jobs.

Unionized workers are expected to be furloughed over the next two weeks.

Kopas told Channel 11 last week that 75 percent of the county’s approximately $400 million budget comes from state and federal money. The state budget expired on June 30.

The county employs more than 1,700 workers.

