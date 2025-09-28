$1.05M jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket sold in Western Pennsylvania

Check your tickets! Someone who purchased a Match 6 lottery ticket in Greene County for the Sept. 25 drawing won a $1.05 million jackpot.

Per the Pennsylvania Lottery, the jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Muhly’s Little Store (Holy Geeta LLC) in Clarksville Boro. It matched all six winning numbers, 11-12-13-22-30-35, to win the $1.05 jackpot.

Muhly’s Little Store earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners aren’t known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Match 6 winners have a year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The Pennsylvania Lottery advises winners to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately.

