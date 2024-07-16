Local

$10K reward offered for information on 4 people who stole guns from Youngstown firearms store

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information regarding four people who broke into a Youngstown firearms store and stole guns.

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Columbus Field Division said four people broke into Tactical Firearms on July 10. They stole several guns.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS or ATFtips@atf.gov.

