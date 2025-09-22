10K runners, walkers expected to participate in Pittsburgh’s Great Race this year

PITTSBURGH — The 48th Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race is set to take place on Sept. 27-28, with an expected turnout of 10,000 participants.

The event, which includes Pennsylvania’s largest 10K race, a 5K run/walk and children’s races, will culminate at Gateway Center due to construction at Point State Park. This change marks a temporary shift from the traditional finish line.

“The Great Race is more than just a run — it’s a celebration of the strength, diversity, and spirit of Pittsburgh,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “I invite everyone, from first-time walkers to seasoned runners, to come out and be part of this amazing weekend that brings our city together.”

The predominantly downhill 10K course travels through several scenic city neighborhoods and passes five university campuses. The 5K course begins at the halfway point in Oakland and follows the same course to Downtown Pittsburgh.

Elizabeth Bliss, program manager for the CitiParks Office of Special Events, emphasized the event’s role in connecting people from every neighborhood and background. “With CitiParks working alongside P3R to produce this event, we’re able to showcase the very best of Pittsburgh, from its welcoming spirit to its love of tradition,” Bliss said.

Race Director Brian Katze noted the significance of the race’s new finish line location at Gateway Center.

“While we’ll miss finishing at Point State Park this year, Gateway Center provides a fantastic backdrop in the heart of Downtown for our finish line and post-race festival,” Katze said.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, celebrating its 20th year as presenting sponsor, along with Allegheny Health Network, provides crucial support to participants. Kenya T. Boswell, senior vice president of community affairs for Highmark Health, highlighted the race’s alignment with community health and resilience initiatives.

The weekend’s activities also include the Dollar Bank Junior Great Race, featuring a One Mile Fun Run, 50 Yard Tot Trot and Diaper Dash for children 12 years and younger, taking place at Gateway Center on Sept. 27.

The Great Race continues to be a cherished Pittsburgh tradition, drawing participants from over 30 states and multiple countries, and fostering a sense of community and health among its diverse participants.

