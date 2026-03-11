11 Cares partner hosts financial fair at local high school

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — McKeesport Area High School students got a hands-on lesson in money management on Tuesday.

Our 11 Cares partner, Clearview Federal Credit Union, hosted an interactive financial reality fair.

Students researched potential careers and salaries to find out how to best manage their finances.

“Being able to see those kids take those bits and pieces we’ve been learning all school year, put it into the actual experience of going around and picking out what kind of vehicle are they going to have, can they even afford a vehicle, where are they going to live, how are they going to eat,” Clearview Financial Wellness Program Manager Stephany Rush said.

Rush is a ‘financial wellness’ program manager with Clearview.

She helped students prepare for this event all school year.

