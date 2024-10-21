11 Cares teaming up with Light of Life Rescue Mission for annual Hope & Turkey Drive

PITTSBURGH — 11 Cares is teaming up with Light of Life Rescue Mission to support their annual Hope & Turkey Drive to provide 2,300 Thanksgiving boxes for our neighbors in need.

Most needed items are 12 oz turkey gravy and 14 oz cranberry sauce and can be dropped off at Light of Life Rescue Mission at 665 Ridge Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 now through Friday, November 8th.

For more information on Hope & Turkey, click here: Thanksgiving - Light of Life Rescue Mission

11 Cares is sponsored by 84 Lumber, Clearview Federal Credit Union, Duquesne Light Company, Edgar Snyder & Associates and Highmark Wholecare

