11 Cares works with Education Partnership to Pack the Bus and help give 82K kids school supplies

PITTSBURGH — In collaboration with 11 Cares and the Education Partnership, Pack the Bus collected school supplies on Friday for schools across the region.

“Every year we find that there are more schools in need, more students in those schools with deeper needs,” said Josh Whiteside of the Education Partnership.

Whiteside says all the supplies will head to the Education Partnership facility, where supplies will be available to teachers across 231 schools.

“This year, there are 82,000 students in our program who are going to benefit, and there are about 82,000 more who qualify for our services,” said Whiteside.

Debra Krischke made sure to pitch in and donate.

“I know that teachers are always having to dig into their own pockets for their classroom, especially inner city,” said Krischke. “It’s awesome to have the opportunity, thank you all for being out here and doing this!”

5-year-old Amelia Tomka was proud to donate crayons and markers.

“‘Cause other kids don’t have much money… and we can help them!”

If you were unable to make it to Friday’s event, Clearview Federal Credit Union will collect supplies until August 15th.,

