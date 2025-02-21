11 Investigates attends news conference with Acting Chief Ragland, Mayor Gainey ahead of forums

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11′s Chief Investigator Rick Earle attended a news conference Thursday with Acting Pittsburgh Police Chief Chris Ragland and Mayor Ed Gainey.

Acting Chief Ragland said he is looking forward to the six community forums called by the NAACP and other community organizations as well as a public hearing and interview before the city council.

“Any time I can get a chance to go in front of the citizens and tell them who I am, and what I believe in means something,” said Ragland.

The mayor also expressed support for the acting chief by questioning him about his accomplishments during a news conference celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Downtown Public Safety Center.

Gainey: Ragland, you want this job?

Ragland: I do.

Gainey: He wants this job. Did you do the Downtown plan?

Ragland: I did.

Gainey: Did you help out on Northside when [they] needed help?

Ragland: Absolutely.

The mayor then sent out a message to some city council members about his choice for the chief.

“I think whatever agenda they have, a couple people on council have in regards to who they feel should be chief, is on them,” Gainey said.

Gainey also demanded a thanks for the work of the acting chief.

“What I’m going to tell you is that he has the qualifications and he also has the record of why’s done a fine job for the city of Pittsburgh and, for that, Rick, you should say ‘Thank you,’ say ‘Thank you,’ Rick. Can you say, ‘Thank you?’' Gainey said.

The Mayor is facing a tough primary challenge from Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Connor in just three months and is also dealing with the loss of his first police chief, who retired after 11 Investigates broke the story that he had returned to officiating college basketball. His Chief of Staff also suddenly resigned.

