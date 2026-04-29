11 Investigates continues to press for answers after partial parking garage collapse

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates is continuing to press for answers after residents at an apartment complex say a complaint was filed with the city about a parking garage just weeks before it collapsed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Parking garage partially collapses at North Shore apartment complex; structure condemned

We’re asking the city why the garage, now blocked with caution tape and condemned, wasn’t inspected when a neighbor sounded the alarm a month before the collapse and why the case was just closed without anything else happening.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Residents raised safety concerns about parking garage weeks before it collapsed

Shannon Schaefer says the parking garage at her apartment complex didn’t just crumble overnight.

“I assume this was happening for a long time and no one checked it,” Schaefer said. “There is rust in there as well. My friend told me her car used to get rust dripping down on her car as well and some paint would come off with it, with the rust.”

Schaefer says there are new concerns after 11Investigates uncovered a 311 complaint made to the city a month before the collapse, citing “corrosion at structural connections and failed stair support.”

In public records, inspectors said they made multiple attempts to contact the property owner with no success.

A city spokesperson told 11 Investigates:

“If an inspector is unable to get onto the property to inspect, the case is closed because they have no evidence of a violation.”

So, the complaint is not escalated.

We asked the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office if they’re able to take any enforcement action against a property owner that doesn’t respond to requests from inspectors. We’re still waiting to hear back. will update if da’s office responds

Schaefer says with all the people in town for the draft, this collapse could have had a very different outcome.

“That’s definitely a little bit concerning, especially because it was Draft weekend and our garage was full,” Schaefer said. “I’m just grateful nobody was in their cars when that happened.”

Channel 11’s Amy Hudak tried to talk to someone at Coastal Ridge Real Estate who manages this property. They’re based out of Columbus.

She hasn’t been able to get a hold of anyone over the phone.

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