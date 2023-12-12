11 Investigates: Drivers fight tickets in court they say were wrongly issued by school bus cameras

PITTSBURGH — “I feel totally taken.”

11 Investigates is pushing for answers about the school bus safety technology that is doling out $300 tickets to anyone who passes a Pittsburgh Public Schools bus with lights flashing and the stop arm out.

The problem is that dozens of our viewers say they’re getting these tickets in error because the artificial intelligence on the buses isn’t without flaws.

11 Investigates went to a local magistrate to hear some of the cases and talk to drivers who came to fight the citations.

Coming up on 11 News at 6:15, how the judge ruled in the cases we heard and why the fine could be much more than $300.

