11 INVESTIGATES EXCLUSIVE: Man suspected of fast food burglaries recently released from prison

11 Investigates is learning new information about the men accused of breaking into five fast food restaurants in the Pittsburgh area over the weekend.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Suspects in 5 local fast food break-ins arrested in Indiana may be involved in nationwide spree

Chief Investigator Rick Earle confirmed the identities of the three men, who are being held in Greenfield, Indiana, after they were arrested near their hotel early Monday morning.

Police say DeWitt Ross, Myron Causey and Zacobi Demas are suspected of breaking into McDonald’s or Wendy’s fast-food restaurants in Castle Shannon, Scott Township, Penn Hills and Monroeville, all in Allegheny County, and Peters Twp. in Washington County.

Investigators say they got away with $13,000 in cash from three of the five stores.

11 Investigates has learned that Ross was just released from federal prison in April, after serving time for robbing an ATM technician in San Antonio, Texas, of $80,000, and then violating his supervised release by allegedly smashing a car and stealing a bank bag with $2,500 in cash.

Ross and the other two were arrested early Monday morning in Greenfield, Indiana, after police in Castle Shannon, where the McDonald’s was hit, got a description of the car and a plate number.

Using surveillance cameras and license plate readers, police tracked their cross-country trek.

“It looks like it drove out of Texas and came to Pittsburgh for the sole reason of committing these crimes, and then we were able to again leverage that technology to find that they were in Greenfield, Indiana. They immediately left Pittsburgh and went straight there,” said Castle Shannon Police Lt. Brian McKeown, who is leading the investigation.

Police believe they planned to commit more break-ins in the state of Indiana, similar to the five targeted in the Pittsburgh area, where police say they smashed the drive-thru windows to get into the restaurants.

Surveillance photos show them climbing through the drive-thru.

Once inside, police say they used power tools to pry open the safe.

Castle Shannon police alerted authorities in Greenfield, Indiana, where police set up surveillance outside their hotel.

Greenfield Police say they followed the men to Home Depot, where they purchased what police described as “burglary tools.”

Police used spike strips to disable their SUV, and after a short chase, took the three men into custody.

All three men are being held in jail without bond.

Police say the three are also suspects in a rash of catalytic converter thefts in Kansas and other similar crimes in Wisconsin.

“I guess it’s how they can make their money; there’s no rhyme or reason to it,” said Lt. McKeown, adding that he had no idea why Pittsburgh was targeted.

Earle went through criminal records from Houston, Texas and discovered all three men have faced burglary and theft charges in the past.

The men will be brought back to Pittsburgh to face burglary and theft charges here.

Police in Indiana say they recovered most of the cash that was stolen in the Pittsburgh burglaries.

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