11 INVESTIGATES EXCLUSIVE: Pgh Public Safety Ambassador reprimanded for accident in city vehicle

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates saw a big dent running along the driver’s side of one of the new Public Safety Ambassador cars parked at the Zone 6 police station in the West End this week.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle questioned the Pittsburgh Public Safety Director about the accident last week.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for why he says the employee involved in the accident was not at fault, but was reprimanded.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group