11 Investigates: P-card report draws Pittsburgh City Council’s attention

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates’ exclusive report on a new purchase card, or P-Card, controversy at Pittsburgh City Hall last week has attracted the attention of the Pittsburgh City Council.

P-cards function similarly to credit cards and allow city employees to make smaller, last-minute purchases, such as meals for events or meetings.

Council member Theresa Kail-Smith referenced the 11 Investigates report before approving a new city P-Card purchase during the council meeting this week.

Kail-Smith didn’t mince words.

She said she didn’t want to be caught off guard again.

“I don’t want Council to be in the situation again where we are on the news, hearing about something we know nothing about. I don’t think it’s fair to us and I don’t think it’s fair to the public,” said Council Member Kail-Smith.

Kail-Smith was referring to an 11 Investigates report last week that revealed that the Mayor’s Budget Office had made two payments of $3,500 each to 412 Justice for research, engagement and consultation, using a city P-card.

The organization is run by Angel Gober, who led Mayor Ed Gainey’s transition team when he took office four years ago.

But City Controller Rachael Heisler said that work appears to be a professional service and should be paid for through a contract with her office, not P-Card.

Heisler said it’s also a recurring payment that should be handled through a contract.

“We’re the check and balance on the rest of city government and when that payment doesn’t route through our office in the way that it should, it’s unfair to taxpayers to hide that information,” said Heisler.

A P-Card controversy last year involving the Department of Parks and Recreation highlighted similar problems.

After issues last year, the city implemented new guidelines to monitor and track the use of P-Cards.

The Mayor’s office has so far released very few details about the recent transactions.

Reached last week, the mayor’s office said they were reviewing it.

This week, the mayor’s press secretary released an updated statement to 11 Investigates, but it didn’t offer many details.

“Per my previous email, the Administration is reviewing questions and concerns about this matter with City Council members and the City Controller’s office. We will continue to address further questions and concerns through the appropriate channels and expect Council to take action in the near future,” said the Mayor’s Press Secretary, Olga George.

While admitting it did raise questions initially, City Council’s Budget Director, Peter McDevitt, offered a possible explanation after looking into the transactions.

“It was a service, but it wasn’t a professional service. It didn’t rise to the level of needing a license or certification for someone to do that work, so it doesn’t rise to the level of a professional service,” said McDevitt.

Whatever the case may be with the recent P-Card transactions, Council Member Kail-Smith is demanding changes moving forward.

“Going forward, I want to make sure we have someone looking at these so Council is not voting on things that are illegal, so we are protected, they’re protected, and you’re protected and most importantly, the public dollars are protected,” said Kail-Smith.

Kail-Smith said she wants to make sure the City Law Department is reviewing all of the P-Card purchases before they get to City Council to make sure they are approved and authorized transactions.

