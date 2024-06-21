Investigates

11 Investigates: Parking company sent out over 800 tickets by mistake for events at PPG Paints Arena

By Nicole Ford, WPXI-TV

PPG Paints Arena

By Nicole Ford, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — It’s a popular spot for events with easy parking in the Lower Hill neighborhood.

“Me and my family had tickets to Tom Segura back in May and I drove separately, my brother drove separately, and my other brother drove separately,” said Rachele Mongiovi.

Three cars all parked at the Logan Lot outside the arena and each paid $45. Mongiovi told Channel 11 she didn’t give it another thought until a month later when she got a ticket in the mail form a third party company.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., what we’ve uncovered about the contractor’s previous issues and the massive refund effort.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pennsylvania couple drowns in rip current while on vacation with their kids in Florida
  • Armed robbers get away with $60K in jewelry from Fayette County store, state police say
  • 2 people, including teenager, charged in Homestead shooting
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh woman is 1st patient to receive new early-stage breast cancer vaccine
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read