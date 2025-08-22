11 Investigates: Pittsburgh ambulances still haven’t been ordered nearly 2 years after approval

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates discovered that two new ambulances approved for purchase in the City of Pittsburgh’s 2024 budget still haven’t been ordered, and confusion over the design and specifications apparently led to the delays.

“We will add new vehicles to ensure that fire, EMS and police fleet are adequately prepared to respond to critical incidents,” said Mayor Ed Gainey during his budget address, promising new city vehicles in his 2024 budget.

Coming up at 5:45 p.m. on Channel 11, Chief Investigator Rick Earle shares discrepancies in the ordering process, while the EMS fleet continues to age.

