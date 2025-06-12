11 investigates: Ten communities in SWPA prepare for ‘No Kings’ protest

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has learned that 13 protests in 10 different communities are set for this Saturday in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Organizers said these are all peaceful protests to voice opposition to some of President Trump’s policies.

“What we’re seeing is there are people who are frustrated that this isn’t what they voted for, and this isn’t what they want for our country,” said Abby Graham-Pardus.

Graham-Pardus is organizing the No Kings rally at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg Saturday afternoon.

This will be the third rally she’s held at the courthouse to protest President Trump.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Protesters gather in local counties to participate in nationwide ‘Hands Off’ rallies

One of the previous rallies attracted 800 people.

While voters in Westmoreland County overwhelmingly supported President Trump in the last election, Graham-Pardus is expecting a thousand people to attend Saturday.

She said there will be Democrats, independents and even Republicans who are concerned about Trump’s actions, including possible cuts to healthcare benefits, immigration raids, and a military parade in Washington D.C. this weekend.

The parade is June 14th, which marks the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army as well as Trump’s 79th birthday.

“We respect the military and everything they do and they shouldn’t be used for a birthday parade. Essentially, there’s been this slow slide to authoritarianism,” said Graham-Pardus, who said she’s worked with Greensburg Police to ensure the safety of protesters.

No Kings protests are scheduled for this Saturday in ten communities in southwestern Pennsylvania, including Cranberry, Beaver, Mars, Greensburg, Uniontown, Washington, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Coraopolis, and Mt. Lebanon.

Two No Kings protests are set for Pittsburgh.

One will start at the City-County building on Grant Street and the other will begin at Freedom Corner in the Hill District.

There’s also a vigil for science and academic freedom at Carnegie Mellon University on Saturday evening.

“At this time, we have no indication that there will be any civil unrest in the city,” said Lee Schmidt, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director.

But Schmidt said extra police officers and medics will be on hand just as a precaution.

“We’re here to make sure everyone’s rights are protected and maintain safety,” said Schmidt.

“We found some online threats, a guy literally put on social media, that he’s going to be like Kyle Rittenhouse, with his feet on the ground. We don’t want that,” said Mayor JoJo Burgess of Washington Pa.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of killing two men during a protest over a fatal police shooting in Wisconsin six years ago.

Mayor Burgess said in light of the threat, there’s a heightened sense of alert and security for No Kings rally in his community Saturday.

Burgess said police will be on hand and plan to shut down roads around the courthouse to keep the protestors safe.

Burgess said he doesn’t expect any issues.

“I know the organizers. They’ve held protests in the city before. They’ve always been peaceful. There’s never been any kind of problem with it, but when you see these kinds of threats in this climate that we live in, you’ve got to take that seriously,” said Burgess.

It will be a busy day for Mayor Burgess as his city is also holding a Juneteenth celebration on the same day.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also weighed in on the planned protest.

He said his administration will be working around the clock to ensure both the rights of demonstrators and the well-being of cities and towns are protected.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group