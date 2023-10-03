11 Investigates uncovers shocking connection between 2 crashes

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has uncovered a shocking connection between two high-profile crashes.

Chief Investigative Reporter Rick Earle discovered that Kevin Garth was driving a garbage truck in Overbrook last month when he ran a red light and collided with two cars. Earle also learned that Garth was behind the wheel of a car a week later when police said he intentionally hit and dragged a neighbor.

Kevin Garth Kevin Garth

Police said Garth and the neighbor had been arguing over a woman.

Garth was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a vehicle, careless and reckless driving and accidents involving death or personal injury.

He remains in jail after a judge denied his bond.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and treated for a severe cut to his arm.

Channel 11 reporter Andrew Havranek spoke with the victim’s niece the day after the incident.

“He ran him over. He was stuck under the car, probably where this white car is all the way to where that tree is. I’m really thankful that he is okay because I just really didn’t want to see anyone get, like, brutally hurt,” said Mia Niskach, the victim’s niece.

Garth told police the man was damaging his car.

A week earlier, Earle confirmed that Garth was behind the wheel of that out-of-control city of Pittsburgh garbage truck that was caught on surveillance camera, careening down McNeilly Road, running a red light and slamming into two cars. One driver was injured in the crash.

A witness describing a chaotic scene that day.

“It was so quick and it was loud. Chaos,” said Alexander Banov, who heard and saw the crash.

No charges have been filed in that yet, but a Pittsburgh Police Collision Report obtained by 11 Investigates indicates that Garth was traveling 37 mph in a 25 zone. The report says the collision occurred as “a result of driver error by engaging both the throttle and brake as he approached stopped traffic.”

Earle reached out to both the city and the union that represents refuse workers.

The city would only confirm that Garth is employed as a city refuse worker.

A city spokesperson said, “Anything else is a personnel issue that’s not open for comment at this time.”

The spokesperson went on to say that the garbage truck accident remains under investigation.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety said that no charges have been filed in the garbage truck accident, adding, “If that changes, we’ll let you know.”

Earle also reached out to the union that represents refuse workers and as of this writing had not heard back from them.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group