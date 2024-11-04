11-year-old shot while chipmunk hunting in Crawford County dies

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Pa. — An 11-year-old was accidentally shot while hunting for chipmunks in Crawford County.

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville said dispatchers alerted troopers of an 11-year-old who had been shot in the head on Nov. 2 at around 11:50 a.m. in East Fallowfield Township.

Amish community members told troopers that three children participated in chipmunk hunting. Two of them tried to shoot a chipmunk with their BB guns.

One round was fired from the .22 caliber rifle but missed the chipmunk, state police said. Another shot was fired as the chipmunk came toward the child.

After the final shot, one of the children saw the victim lying on the ground motionless and went to get help from an adult.

The victim died on Nov. 3 at UPMC Children’s Hospital, state police said.

The nature of the incident was ruled as accidental, according to a state police report.

