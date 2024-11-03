Man accused of shooting, killing man after breaking into house in Stowe Township arrested

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man facing charges related to a deadly shooting in Stowe Township has been arrested.

Curtis Horne-Baker, 34, was arrested in Wilkinsburg Sunday afternoon, Allegheny County Police said.

County Police have charged 34-year-old Curtis Horne-Baker in connection with a homicide in Stowe Twp. Horne-Baker was taken into custody without incident in Wilkinsburg.



He faces a criminal homicide charge. Felony trespassing and burglary charges have also been filed against him.

Those charges are related to an incident that happened early Sunday morning where a man was found shot inside a house in Stowe Township. That man, Carlo Hose Stanford, died at the scene.

Court documents say a witness sleeping in the house was awakened in the middle of the night by a loud banging noise coming from downstairs. The witness met Stanford, who was sleeping downstairs to see what caused the noise.

The witness told police they looked through the screen door of the house and saw a man who was hiding behind a pillar on the porch. The witness said that person saw the door was open and immediately rushed toward it.

Before closing the door and locking it shut, the witness said they were able to identify the man who rushed for it as Horne-Baker. They said they had known him for around a decade. The witness also told police that Horne-Baker and Stanford were aware of each other.

Police said Horne-Baker entered the house uninvited after the witness heard a loud bang against the front door. He allegedly walked into the house and shot Stanford seven to eight times after saying, “He is gonna die today.”

On the way out, Horne-Baker allegedly hit the witnesses’s face.

Officers found a blue cell phone on the porch. Police say the phone rang when they called the number the witness told them would belong to Horne-Baker.

Horne-Baker was arrested without incident.

