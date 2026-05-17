1,100 fundraisers created combat food insecurity as part of BurghProud Challenge

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburghers quickly responded to an effort from the city’s sports teams to combat hunger across the region.

Within days of the #BurghProud Challenge launching on May 4, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank says more than 1,100 fundraising campaigns were created to support them.

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The initiative encourages participants to raise money by committing to walk or run 30 miles over 30 days in June.

“The response from the community in the early stages of the campaign has been incredible,” said Lisa Scales, president & CEO of the Food Bank. “More than 1,100 people have already stepped up to create fundraising campaigns before the challenge has even officially begun. That says a lot about this region and the heart of Pittsburgh. When neighbors see a need, they respond.”

The challenge officially begins on June 1 and runs through June 30. There are incentives tied to fundraising milestones, like unique fan experiences with the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins.

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