15 bicycles stolen from Pittsburgh nonprofit, founder asking for help

PITTSBURGH — Fifteen bicycles were stolen from a Pittsburgh nonprofit and the founder is asking for help.

Nathaniel Goodson, CEO of the Promise Center of Homewood told Channel 11 the bikes are used to help neighborhood children learn how to ride.

Goodson told Channel 11 the kids first noticed that the bikes were gone.

“‘Mr. Nate, where are all our bikes?!’ I wasn’t even thinking that they stole the bike, but then all the kids come over saying, ‘They got my bike, they got my bike,’” Goodson said.

Some of the bikes belonged to kids that go to the center, others were donated and some Goodson bought with his own money.

He told Channel 11 that bike riding is one of the kids’ favorite activities.

“A lot of our kids in the community feel safer riding the bikes inside the fence and they know how to ride bikes,” Goodson said.

Goodson has no idea who would have stolen from not only the center but the kids who attend there.

“I know it wasn’t a kid because of the way it was cut. It was a neat cut, and they knew what they were doing. they did this before,” he said.

Pittsburgh police are investigating but have not made an arrest.

